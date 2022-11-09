Dr. Christopher Barsanti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barsanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Barsanti, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Barsanti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Martin General Hospital, Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital, Vidant Edgecombe Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Barsanti works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedics East810 WH SMITH BLVD, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 757-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSunday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Martin General Hospital
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Chowan Hospital
- Vidant Edgecombe Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MedCost
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barsanti?
Knee Shot for mom
About Dr. Christopher Barsanti, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1801881339
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Brown University, Ri
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barsanti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barsanti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barsanti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barsanti works at
Dr. Barsanti has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Joint Pain and Elbow Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barsanti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Barsanti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barsanti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barsanti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barsanti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.