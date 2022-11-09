Overview

Dr. Christopher Barsanti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Martin General Hospital, Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital, Vidant Edgecombe Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Barsanti works at Orthopaedics East in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Joint Pain and Elbow Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.