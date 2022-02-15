Overview

Dr. Christopher Barreiro, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Barreiro works at Mid Atlantic Cardiothoracic Sgn in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.