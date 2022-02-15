Dr. Christopher Barreiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barreiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Barreiro, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Barreiro, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
Mid Atlantic Cardiothoracic Sgn600 Gresham Dr Ste 8600, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 388-6005
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was very fortunate to have Dr. Barreiro as my surgeon. He explained everything to me before the operation in a way that I could understand. It has been three years since my triple bypass, and I could not feel better. I can only imagine how much dedication and skill it takes to accomplish what he does on a daily basis. Had it not been for that life saving surgery I most definitely would not be typing this. Thank You Dr. Barreiro I am and will forever be grateful.
About Dr. Christopher Barreiro, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1841343878
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
