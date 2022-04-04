Dr. Christopher Barbieri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Barbieri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Barbieri, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Having had a nerve sparing radical prostatectomy by Dr. Barbieri I can say he is the BEST. My lifestyle before and after surgery has remained the same. Throughout the entire process of initial testing, biopsy and surgery I found Dr. Barbieri to possess exceptional skills and knowledge communicated clearly and compassionately. Again, he is the best and I am thankful to him and his entire staff.
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1225296593
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Barbieri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbieri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barbieri has seen patients for Polyuria and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbieri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbieri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbieri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.