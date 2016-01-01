Dr. Christopher Barbarevech II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbarevech II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Barbarevech II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Barbarevech II, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scranton, PA.
Dr. Barbarevech II works at
Locations
Gastrointestinal Consultants of Nepa517 Ash St Ste 1, Scranton, PA 18509 Directions (570) 969-0151
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Barbarevech II, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Dr. Barbarevech II works at
Dr. Barbarevech II has seen patients for Hernia, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbarevech II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
