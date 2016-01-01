Dr. Christopher Baptist, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baptist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Baptist, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Baptist, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine / Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Baptist works at
Locations
1
Tipton and Unrue Foot and Ankle Care8017 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291 Directions (502) 239-6600Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 11:30am
2
Bardstown Office118 Patriot Dr Ste 201, Bardstown, KY 40004 Directions (502) 349-5995
3
Hurstbourne Office2805 N Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 243-3668
4
Dixie Highway Office6801 Dixie Hwy Ste 134, Louisville, KY 40258 Directions (502) 447-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Passport Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Baptist, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine / Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science
- University of Illinois at Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baptist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baptist has seen patients for Limb Pain and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baptist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
