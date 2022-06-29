Dr. Christopher Balint, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Balint, DO
Dr. Christopher Balint, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
South Bend Orthopaedics - South bend53880 Carmichael Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 247-9441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Explained my choices, protocol and rehabilitation. I had many questions, Dr Balint took the time to answer each one. Never felt rushed
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Genesys Reg Med Center Msucom
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Balint has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balint accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balint has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balint on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Balint. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balint.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.