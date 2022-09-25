Dr. Christopher Balinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Balinger, MD
Dr. Christopher Balinger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Balinger works at
Houston Plastic Surgery Associates204 W 19th St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (281) 805-3611
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- AARP
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
This Doctor is beyond such an amazing man. He not only cares about his patients but goes above and beyond to make sure you are comfortable!! I have never met such an awesome Doctor. He is the GOAT!! You will be in great hands ??
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1467772517
Dr. Balinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balinger accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Balinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.