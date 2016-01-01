See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Christopher Baliga, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
Dr. Christopher Baliga, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Baliga works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon

About Dr. Christopher Baliga, MD

  • Infectious Disease Medicine
  • English
  • Male
  • 1154534170
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Washington Medical Center
  • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
  • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
  • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

