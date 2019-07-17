Dr. Christopher Baldi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Baldi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Baldi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Locations
Chester County Hospital701 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 696-2850
Cardiology Consultants/Philly404 McFarlan Rd Ste 102, Kennett Square, PA 19348 Directions (610) 696-2850
Clinical Cardiology Specialist LLC2600 Glasgow Ave Ste 108, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 834-3700
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia455 Woodview Rd Ste 205, West Grove, PA 19390 Directions (610) 696-2850
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baldi, in close consultation with my Nephrologist, was willing to put me on Entresto to strengthen my heart so I could have a Kidney Transplant.
About Dr. Christopher Baldi, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1053314773
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Kennedy Memorial Hospitals - University Medical Center Stratford Division
- Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
Dr. Baldi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baldi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baldi has seen patients for Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baldi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baldi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baldi.
