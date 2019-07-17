Overview

Dr. Christopher Baldi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.



Dr. Baldi works at CHESTER CO HOSP in West Chester, PA with other offices in Kennett Square, PA, Newark, DE and West Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.