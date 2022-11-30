Dr. Christopher Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Baker, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.
Orthopaedic Surgical Associates14 Research Pl, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Directions (978) 454-0706
- Lowell General Hospital
Operated on my broken femur Friday night almost 2 years ago and hasn’t bothered me at all. Walking on the leg within 5 days and it’s like it is brand new. Great surgeon!
- New England Baptist Hospital
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Michigan
- Orthopedic Surgery
