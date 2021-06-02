Dr. Christopher Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Baker, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Baker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Columbia University, New York and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Waterman and Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
Orlando Neurosurgery - Kissimmee720 W Oak St Ste 111, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 975-0200
Orlando Neurosurgery1605 W FAIRBANKS AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 975-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orlando Neurosurgery - Celebration400 Celebration Pl Ste A-280, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions (407) 975-0200
Orlando Neurosurgery - Lake Mary758 N Sun Dr Ste 112, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 975-0200
Orlando Neurosurgery - Winter Garden2000 Fowler Grove Blvd # 3, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 975-0200
Orlando Neurosurgery - Mount Dora18450 US HIGHWAY 441, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (407) 975-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baker did a wonderful job on my back surgery. He listens and makes sure you understand your care.
About Dr. Christopher Baker, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Moffitt Hosp Univ Of Ca, General Surgery
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia University, New York
- Johns Hopkins University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baker speaks Spanish.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.