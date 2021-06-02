Overview

Dr. Christopher Baker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Columbia University, New York and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Waterman and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Central Florida Neurosurgery Institute - Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL, Lake Mary, FL, Winter Garden, FL and Mount Dora, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.