Overview

Dr. Christopher Baker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.



Dr. Baker works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.