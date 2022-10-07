See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Wesley Chapel, FL
Dr. Christopher Baker, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (68)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Baker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.

Dr. Baker works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Orthopedic Institute
    2653 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 201, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 910-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Allstate
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    Oct 07, 2022
    I’ve had a pleasant experience under Dr. Baker! Everything has been handled timely and most importantly correctly. Not only was Dr. Baker able to allow room in his schedule for my needs in surgery for bankart repair but he and his assists have followed up with me to assure all requirements and being fulfilled and beyond! Thank you!
    Mason Stevens — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Baker, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679775167
    Education & Certifications

    • Steadman-Hawkins Sports Medicine Clinic
    • University of Pittsburg Medical Center
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    • University of Florida
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baker works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute in Wesley Chapel, FL. View the full address on Dr. Baker’s profile.

    Dr. Baker has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

