Overview

Dr. Christopher Bajzer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Bajzer works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.