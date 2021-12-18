Overview

Dr. Christopher Bailey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Bailey works at Urology Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.