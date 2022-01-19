Dr. Christopher Bach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bach, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Bach, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They completed their fellowship with Yale University - Norwalk Hospital
Locations
Tidelands Health Gastroenterology at Georgetown1011 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 527-3428
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Met him for my husband’s colonoscopy at Waccamaw Hospital. Very pleasant and professional-procedure done quickly with biopsies. His NP is awesome in the office too. I am scheduled for an EGD soon-feel completely comfortable with Dr. Bach doing the procedure.
About Dr. Christopher Bach, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Yale University - Norwalk Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bach has seen patients for Gastritis, Reflux Esophagitis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bach speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.