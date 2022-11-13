Dr. Christopher Babycos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babycos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Babycos, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Babycos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their fellowship with Tulane Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship, Australian Craniofacial Unit
Dr. Babycos works at
Locations
Ochsner Health System1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3950
Dr. Kevin Doulens104 Medical Center Dr Ste 101, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (504) 842-3950
Rcg New Orleans1319 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3950
Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore100 Medical Center Dr, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 649-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gilsbar 360
- Health Care Alliance Pool
- Health Payors Organization
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Babycos was highly recommended by my primary physician after a 100+ pound weight loss. I do need skin removal surgery—and wished to discuss a fleur de lis panniculectomy, which is a bit more involved than just the pannus removal. Dr Babycos quite honestly & very thoroughly (and kindly, I might add) explained what is necessary to move forward with a fleur de lis panniculectomy. I was grateful for the in depth information he gave me. I will heed his advice to me and hope to have surgery in January.
About Dr. Christopher Babycos, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1740247741
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship, Australian Craniofacial Unit
- Tulane Affiliated Hospitals
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babycos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babycos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babycos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babycos works at
Dr. Babycos has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babycos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Babycos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babycos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babycos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babycos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.