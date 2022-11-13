See All Plastic Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Christopher Babycos, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Babycos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their fellowship with Tulane Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship, Australian Craniofacial Unit

Dr. Babycos works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ochsner Health System
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-3950
    Dr. Kevin Doulens
    104 Medical Center Dr Ste 101, Slidell, LA 70461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-3950
    Rcg New Orleans
    1319 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-3950
    Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
    100 Medical Center Dr, Slidell, LA 70461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 649-7070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Bedsores

Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Health Care Alliance Pool
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Louisiana Workers Compensation
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Peoples Health
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 13, 2022
    Dr. Babycos was highly recommended by my primary physician after a 100+ pound weight loss. I do need skin removal surgery—and wished to discuss a fleur de lis panniculectomy, which is a bit more involved than just the pannus removal. Dr Babycos quite honestly & very thoroughly (and kindly, I might add) explained what is necessary to move forward with a fleur de lis panniculectomy. I was grateful for the in depth information he gave me. I will heed his advice to me and hope to have surgery in January.
    About Dr. Christopher Babycos, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740247741
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship, Australian Craniofacial Unit
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tulane Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Babycos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babycos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Babycos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Babycos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Babycos has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babycos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Babycos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babycos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babycos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babycos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

