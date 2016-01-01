Overview

Dr. Christopher Ayeni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Las Palmas Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ayeni works at Bayou City Physicians in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.