Dr. Christopher Ash, DO
Dr. Christopher Ash, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Locations
Child and Adult Medicine of Grand Blanc8235 Holly Rd Ste 1, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 694-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ash removed my gallbladder in 2008 and has removed a couple of lipomas since that time. Great bedside manner. Explains what will be happening well. Office staff super helpful. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Christopher Ash, DO
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ash has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.