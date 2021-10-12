See All Urologists in Gig Harbor, WA
Urology
3.4 (18)
Overview

Dr. Christopher Arroyo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They completed their residency with University of Illinois Hospitals

Dr. Arroyo works at Practice in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Chronic Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Urology Associates at St. Anthony
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
William Patrick Fallon — Oct 12, 2021
About Dr. Christopher Arroyo, MD

  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1770567893
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Illinois Hospitals
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Arroyo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arroyo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Arroyo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Arroyo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Arroyo has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Chronic Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arroyo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Arroyo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arroyo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arroyo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arroyo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.