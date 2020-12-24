Overview

Dr. Christopher Arnold, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.



Dr. Arnold works at Advanced Orthopedic Specialists in Fayetteville, AR with other offices in Rogers, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.