Dr. Christopher Arnold, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Arnold works at Dr. Christopher Arnold in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.