Dr. Christopher Arismendi, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Arismendi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital.
Locations
Christopher M Arismendi MD420 W Acacia St Ste 3, Stockton, CA 95203 Directions (209) 466-9694
Dameron Hospital525 W Acacia St, Stockton, CA 95203 Directions (209) 944-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Dameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
A highly skilled and meticulous surgeon. Courteous and compassionate. He has an absolute passion for his patients and their best interests.
About Dr. Christopher Arismendi, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arismendi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arismendi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arismendi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arismendi speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Arismendi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arismendi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arismendi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arismendi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.