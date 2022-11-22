See All Urologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Christopher Arett, MD

Urology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Arett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Christian Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.

Dr. Arett works at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital
    1040 N Mason Rd Ste 230, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Christian Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Belleville
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Progress West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Nov 22, 2022
    I feel I am very lucky that Dr. Arett operated on me. From the first visit I realized how intelligent, knowledgeable, honest and friendly he is. His follow up was extremely professional, helpful and supportive! I wish him well and hope he lives to be a centenarian!
    Abbas Kadkhodayan — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Arett, MD

    • Urology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972600559
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University Barnes Hosp
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    • Washington University, St Louis
    • Urology
