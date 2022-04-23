Dr. Christopher Arant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Arant, MD
Dr. Christopher Arant, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Tanner Heart & Vascular Specialists705 Dixie St Ste 401, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 836-9326
Tanner Heart & Vascular Spec706 Dixie St Ste 320, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 836-9326
Hospital Affiliations
- Higgins General Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr Arant is an awesome doctor. He takes his time and is a caring doctor. I feel blessed having him as my doctor.
About Dr. Christopher Arant, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Arant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arant has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Arant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arant.
