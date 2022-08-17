Dr. Christopher Anselmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anselmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Anselmi, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Anselmi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine at Huntington175 E Main St Ste 104, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 424-3787
Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners General Pediatrics at Huntington241 E Main St Unit 2, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 424-3787
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner! Very attentive and calming.
About Dr. Christopher Anselmi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anselmi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anselmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anselmi has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anselmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anselmi speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Anselmi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anselmi.
