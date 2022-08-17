Overview

Dr. Christopher Anselmi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Anselmi works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine at Lake Success in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.