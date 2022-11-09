Dr. Christopher Annunziata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Annunziata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Annunziata, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Annunziata, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Annunziata works at
Locations
-
1
Arlington1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 310, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 810-5215Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
McLean Tysons1760 Old Meadow Rd Ste 500, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 810-5223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Annunziata?
Professional and caring. I trust him with my care and treatment.
About Dr. Christopher Annunziata, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548287972
Education & Certifications
- Sports Med
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Georgetown U-Georgetown MC
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Annunziata has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Annunziata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Annunziata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Annunziata works at
Dr. Annunziata has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Annunziata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Annunziata speaks Spanish.
183 patients have reviewed Dr. Annunziata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Annunziata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Annunziata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Annunziata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.