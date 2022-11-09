Overview

Dr. Christopher Annunziata, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Annunziata works at OrthoVirginia in Arlington, VA with other offices in McLean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.