Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Anderson spent a very generous amount of time with my husband and I explaining treatment options. He was extremely professional and patient
About Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
