Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in South Ogden, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Davis Hospital and Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Mountain States Pulmonary Critical Care5957 Fashion Point Dr Ste 103, South Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (385) 317-6277
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He had been so kind and encouraging.
About Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1497794150
Education & Certifications
- McGill University
- McGill University QC
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
