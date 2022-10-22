Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and is affiliated with Multicare Valley Hospital.
Dr. Anderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists P.s.12410 E Sinto Ave Ste 201, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 344-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
I thoroughly recommend Dr Anderson and his awesome staff at NW Orthopaedic. In and out in a very reasonable time. After surgery doctor called my husband to let him know I doing good and getting ready for release.
About Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1205887056
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
- Eastern Illinois University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.