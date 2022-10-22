See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Spokane Valley, WA
Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and is affiliated with Multicare Valley Hospital.

Dr. Anderson works at Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists P.s.
    12410 E Sinto Ave Ste 201, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 344-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Humerus Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Joint Pain
Humerus Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trauma and Critical Care  Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?

    Oct 22, 2022
    I thoroughly recommend Dr Anderson and his awesome staff at NW Orthopaedic. In and out in a very reasonable time. After surgery doctor called my husband to let him know I doing good and getting ready for release.
    — Oct 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Anderson to family and friends

    Dr. Anderson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Anderson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205887056
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Eastern Illinois University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists in Spokane Valley, WA. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.