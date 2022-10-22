Overview

Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and is affiliated with Multicare Valley Hospital.



Dr. Anderson works at Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.