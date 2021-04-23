Dr. Christopher Allphin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allphin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Allphin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Allphin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID.
Dr. Allphin works at
Monarch Healthcare2990 CORTEZ AVE, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 535-9009
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Mountain View Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Allphin is a great physician with awesome bedside manner. He always makes me feel like he is happy to listen/chat about my concerns. I have always felt like I have gotten the best care possible during my pregnancies.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Dr. Allphin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allphin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allphin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allphin works at
Dr. Allphin has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allphin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allphin speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Allphin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allphin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allphin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allphin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.