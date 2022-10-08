Overview

Dr. Christopher Allmon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Allmon works at OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Carrollton, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.