Dr. Christopher Allmon, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Allmon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Medical City Plano.
Locations
Carrollton Office4780 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 492-1334Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine5757 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-5502
OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 180, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-5502
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Lewisville
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Allmon showed compassion during my visit today that I am not accustomed to with surgeons or physicians.
About Dr. Christopher Allmon, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- The Hand Center of San Antonio
- University of Maryland & Shock Trauma Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allmon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allmon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allmon speaks Korean.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Allmon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allmon.
