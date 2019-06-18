Dr. Christopher Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Allen, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bay City, MI.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
1
Covenant Medical Group James V Bodrie MD2919 Wilder Rd Ste 220, Bay City, MI 48706 Directions (989) 671-5757
2
Covenant Pediatric Neurology4700 McLeod Dr E Ste D, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 583-5587
3
R Hatfield Psychology LLC515 N Michigan Ave, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 671-5757
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Allen. He actually listens, doesnt rush and tells funny "dad" jokes. My daughter has fun when shes sees him. Friendly staff too.
About Dr. Christopher Allen, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
