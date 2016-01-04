Dr. Christopher Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Allen, MD
Dr. Christopher Allen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from U Coll West Indies, Kingston and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Washington Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.
Dr. Allen works at
Donohue & Allen Cardiology-upmc Inc.50 Berry Rd, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 222-1125
WVU Heart & Vascular Institute20 Medical Park Ste 105, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 242-4800
Dr Deepak Hooda10 Medical Park Ste 104, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 242-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
- Washington Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
got taken to the shadyside Er with chest pains . in walks Dr Allen with a huge smile. made me feel better then I did. his bed side manner is out standing and his time spent with you is remarkable, I would ask him a question and he talk to me not down to me. I would take my mother to him. He was giving to me for a reason. LOVE LOVE LOVE him.. and recommending him to everyone.
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- U Mass Med Ctr
- howard university hospital
- howard university hospital
- U Coll West Indies, Kingston
- Interventional Cardiology
