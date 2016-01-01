See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Port Jervis, NY
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Christopher Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Jervis, NY. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

Dr. Allen works at Middletown Community Hlth Ctr in Port Jervis, NY with other offices in Middletown, NY and Elmira, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Middletown Community Health Center Inc
    140 Hammond St, Port Jervis, NY 12771 (845) 343-8838
  2
    Middletown Community Hlth Ctr
    10 Benton Ave Ste 1, Middletown, NY 10940 (845) 343-7614
  3
    Chemung Medical Services PC
    600 Fitch St Ste 102, Elmira, NY 14905 (607) 734-6544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Arnot Ogden Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Maternal Anemia
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Maternal Anemia

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Toxic Shock Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare
    UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Christopher Allen, MD

    Specialties
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1023217148
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC
    Medical Education
    New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    Columbia Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Allen has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

