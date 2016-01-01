Dr. Christopher Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Allen, MD
Dr. Christopher Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Jervis, NY. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center.
Middletown Community Health Center Inc140 Hammond St, Port Jervis, NY 12771 Directions (845) 343-8838
Middletown Community Hlth Ctr10 Benton Ave Ste 1, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 343-7614
Chemung Medical Services PC600 Fitch St Ste 102, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 734-6544
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1023217148
- Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC
- New York Medical College
- Columbia Univ
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allen speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
