Dr. Christopher Alexander, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Christopher Alexander, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Alexander, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
Alexander Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medical Center Inc.39755 Date St Ste 104, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 335-5785
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Alexander?
The only doctor I have! I don’t do family doctors only have one to put me back together and that is Dr Alexander. Two very successful surgeries one major shoulder and one ankle both function at 100%……
About Dr. Christopher Alexander, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1922077494
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Arthroscopy & Sports Med
- San Francisco Ortho Res Program
- Valley Med Ctr-Uc San Francisco
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alexander speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.