Dr. Christopher Alexander, DO

Oncology
4 (16)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Alexander, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Alexander works at Florida Cancer Specialists - Palm Beach in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Ormond Beach, FL and Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists (PGA)
    3401 Pga Blvd Ste 200, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 366-4100
  2. 2
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Ormond Beach
    325 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 450, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 673-2442
  3. 3
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Port Orange
    800 Dunlawton Ave Ste 101, Port Orange, FL 32127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 767-6977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
  • Adventhealth Palm Coast
  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Hemophilia
Myeloma
Anemia
Hemophilia
Myeloma

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 10, 2017
    He is very good.. Great personality. Listens to the patient.
    Lora in South Daytoma — Jan 10, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Alexander, DO
    About Dr. Christopher Alexander, DO

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306850508
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hematology and Oncology - (University of South Florida)
    Residency
    • Univ Of S Fl Coll Of Med, Hematology/Oncology Shands Jacksonville Med Ctr, Internal Medicine Nsucom-Sun Coast Hosp, Flexible Or Transitional Year
    Internship
    • Suncoast Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

