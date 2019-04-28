Dr. Christopher Aldridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Aldridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Aldridge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital and Christian Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Alton Memorial Hospital1 Memorial Dr, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 433-7066
-
2
B J C M G Gastroenterology of Alton4 Memorial Dr Ste 230, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 462-3191
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doc removed a fatty tumor from the back of my neck. Surgery went fast. He did a beautiful job with stitches and scar hardly visible. I would highly recommend him to friends and relatives. Just would have liked for him to get more of my money than the hospital got. Seemed quite unfair that AMHospital got the lion's share of the cost
About Dr. Christopher Aldridge, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1104026707
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aldridge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aldridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aldridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aldridge has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aldridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldridge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aldridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aldridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.