Overview

Dr. Christopher Aldridge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital and Christian Hospital.



Dr. Aldridge works at Alton Memorial Hospital Wound in Alton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.