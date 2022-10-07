See All Gastroenterologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Christopher Albers, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Albers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Albers works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Hepatitis C and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    TGH Transplant & Specialty Services
    TGH Transplant & Specialty Services
409 Bayshore Blvd Fl 4, Tampa, FL 33606
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cirrhosis
Hepatitis C
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Jaundice Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Oct 07, 2022
    I’ve seen Dr Albers for seven years. I’ll miss him. He’s the best!
    — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Albers, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1558572503
    Education & Certifications

    • U Cincinnati
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    • Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital
    • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
    • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
    • St. Joseph's Hospital

