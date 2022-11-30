See All Spine Surgeons in Whittier, CA
Dr. Christopher Aho, MD

Neurological Spine Surgery
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Aho, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.

Dr. Aho works at Christopher Aho, MD in Whittier, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christopher Aho, MD
    8135 Painter Ave Ste 307, Whittier, CA 90602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 698-0679

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • PIH Health Whittier Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Aneurysm
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Broken Neck
Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Craniopharyngioma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epidural Hematoma
Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Ruptured Aneurysm
Saccular Aneurysm
Scoliosis
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
Vascular Disease
Vertebral Column Tumors
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • USI Affinity

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 30, 2022
    On Sept. 6, 2022, my 87 yr. old mother had a benign brain tumor removed by Dr. Aho. My family was apprehensive about the procedure due to my mother's age. However, Dr. Aho, explained very clearly the pros and cons, and left the decision to us. The decline prior to the surgery was obvious. She started to have difficulty expressing herself, remembering, walking, losing her balance and her vision (she was using a magnifying glass to read.) The surgery was a total success! We are forever grateful to Dr. Aho. My mother went home six days after the surgery. No pain! We noticed right away that her vision improved, her balance and walking did to. She was able to have outpatient physical therapy and continues to improve. Thank you Dr. Aho, you are a blessing to our family!
    Durazo family — Nov 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Aho, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Aho, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurological Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295775807
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Los Angeles Cnty-Usc Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Aho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Aho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

