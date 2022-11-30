Dr. Christopher Aho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Aho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Aho, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Aho works at
Locations
-
1
Christopher Aho, MD8135 Painter Ave Ste 307, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 698-0679
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- USI Affinity
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aho?
On Sept. 6, 2022, my 87 yr. old mother had a benign brain tumor removed by Dr. Aho. My family was apprehensive about the procedure due to my mother's age. However, Dr. Aho, explained very clearly the pros and cons, and left the decision to us. The decline prior to the surgery was obvious. She started to have difficulty expressing herself, remembering, walking, losing her balance and her vision (she was using a magnifying glass to read.) The surgery was a total success! We are forever grateful to Dr. Aho. My mother went home six days after the surgery. No pain! We noticed right away that her vision improved, her balance and walking did to. She was able to have outpatient physical therapy and continues to improve. Thank you Dr. Aho, you are a blessing to our family!
About Dr. Christopher Aho, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295775807
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Cnty-Usc Med Ctr
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aho works at
Dr. Aho speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Aho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.