Dr. Christopher Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Ahmad, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 500 Grand Avenue500 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
Wonderful experience very professional and efficient Dr called us next day to ask how he was and insure us the procedure went great! Thanks
About Dr. Christopher Ahmad, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1598795445
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
- New York Orthopaedic Hospital, Columbia University
- New York Orthopaedic Hospital, Columbia University
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Elbow Sprain, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
186 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
