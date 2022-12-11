Overview

Dr. Christopher Agrusa, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Agrusa works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.