Dr. Christopher Adamson, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Adamson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Adamson works at
Locations
Adamson Plastic Surgery P.A.5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 510, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 343-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Adamson removed multiple lipomas from my arms. He was professional, kind, and caring.He did a great job , is very proficient, and I highly recommend hlm for any procedures.
About Dr. Christopher Adamson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1962468884
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adamson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adamson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adamson has seen patients for Wound Repair, Skin Grafts and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adamson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adamson speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Adamson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adamson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.