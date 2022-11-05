Dr. Christopher Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Adams, MD
Dr. Christopher Adams, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Auburn, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
Premier Rheumatology of Alabama1907 S College St Ste 201, Auburn, AL 36832 Directions (334) 203-6196Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Adams was able to provide a solution to a problem that I had been experiencing the last couple of months.
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1720039175
- U Ala Hosp Sys
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
