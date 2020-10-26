Dr. Christopher Abood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Abood, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Abood, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Abood works at
Locations
-
1
Compass Rehabilitation Center250 E Saginaw St, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 337-3080Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lansing Neurosurgery1575 Ramblewood Dr Ste 200, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 827-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abood?
Dr. C Abood did a fantastic job, the pain that was a 9-10 level is completely gone. I was on a high dosage of narcotic meds and have not needed them since my surgery. His nurse Barb was also very helpful.
About Dr. Christopher Abood, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1639122476
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Medical Centerzale Lipshy Campus
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Notre Dame
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abood works at
Dr. Abood has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Abood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.