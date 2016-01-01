Dr. Christopher Abel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Abel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas, Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Oak Cliff Pediatrics8350 N Central Expy Ste M1025, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (214) 368-6341
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Medical Center of Dallas
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Southern Methodist University
- Pediatrics
Dr. Abel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.