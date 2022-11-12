Dr. Christophe Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christophe Nguyen, MD
Dr. Christophe Nguyen, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
SMC - Division of Surgery853 N Church St Ste 500, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-1576Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Systems101 E Wood St, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-1900TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Spartanburg Medical Center - Division of Surgery - Gibbs Cancer Center380 Serpentine Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-1900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Dr. Nguyen is one of the best doctors I have encountered. He has amazing manners and explains everything in very caring way. He came to meet with us prior surgery and asked if we had any questions, and I haven’t seen other doctors doing that. I would highly recommend him as I did a lot of research my self prior, and was very confident that he was my surgeon. Can’t thank him enough for his amazing work. Wish him to live hundred more years and save as many patient. Thank you Dr. Nguyen!
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1457316978
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston
- General Surgery
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Pleural Effusion and Laparotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.