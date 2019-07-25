See All Spine Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Christoph Hofstetter, MD

Neurological Spine Surgery
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christoph Hofstetter, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Hofstetter works at Neurological Surgery Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Surgery Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 NE Pacific St Fl 1, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Laminoforaminotomy
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Laminoforaminotomy
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Discectomy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jul 25, 2019
Dr Hofstetter is an absolutely an amazing Neuro Surgeon. When no other surgeon would take me on, he did. It took 2 surgeries but Dr helped me tremendously. I had crushed nerves. Chronic pain. Horrible. Thanking God for Dr Hofstetter.
Marcea Miller — Jul 25, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Christoph Hofstetter, MD

Specialties
  • Neurological Spine Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1043464365
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • 882 TRAINING GROUP
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christoph Hofstetter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hofstetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hofstetter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hofstetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hofstetter works at Neurological Surgery Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hofstetter’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hofstetter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hofstetter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hofstetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hofstetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

