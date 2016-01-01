Overview

Dr. Christofer C Catterson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Catterson works at Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Blacksburg in Blacksburg, VA with other offices in Christiansburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.