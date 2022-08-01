Overview

Dr. Christodulos Stavens, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clarksville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Athens U Med Sch and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Hardin, Clark Memorial Health, Harrison County Hospital, King's Daughters' Health, Monroe County Medical Center, Norton Hospital, T.J. Samson Community Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Stavens works at CMH MEDICAL CENTER - CLARKSVILLE in Clarksville, IN with other offices in Corydon, IN, Hanover, IN and Tompkinsville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.