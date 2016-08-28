Overview

Dr. Christo Koulisis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Petoskey, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mclaren Northern Michigan, St. Anthony Hospital, St. Francis Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Koulisis works at McLaren Northern Michigan Orthopedic Services in Petoskey, MI with other offices in Niceville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Broken Arm and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.